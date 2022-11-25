PFL World Championship 2022 video: Natan Schulte taps out Jeremy Stephens with nasty arm-triangle choke

Natan Schulte gets the job done in the 2nd round! [ #PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | TONIGHT | 8pm ET | ESPN+ PPV] pic.twitter.com/HdpMgCZEju

Natan Schulte was dominant from start to finish in his lopsided win over UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens at the PFL World Championships on Friday.

The former two-time PFL champion negated Stephens’ considerable power with a grappling heavy strategy that saw him wrap up a nasty arm-triangle choke to get the tap at just 1:32 in the second round.

As soon as the action got started, Schulte wasted no time getting inside, applying the body lock and then putting Stephens on the canvas. The Brazilian moved quickly to lock up an arm-triangle choke but Stephens did a good job resisting to stay out of the submission.

Schulte eventually moved to take the back instead where he then wrapped his arms around the neck to apply a rear-naked choke and the wince on Stephens’ face looked like the end might be coming soon.

Once again, however, Stephens found a way to fight his way free, which allowed him to make it to the second round.

Despite exerting a lot of energy through the first-five minute session, Schulte had plenty left in the gas tank as he once again planted Stephens on the ground. It took little time for Schulte to advance his position and grab the arm-triangle choke again, except this time he had the submission secured and there was no chance for an escape.

The tap came a split second later as Schulte picked up the win after missing out on the playoffs following two previous championship appearances in the PFL