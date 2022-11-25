PFL World Championship 2022 video: Muhammad Ali’s grandson scores nasty knockout

Muhammad Ali’s grandson has hands.

At the 2022 PFL World Championships on Friday, Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of the boxing legend, opened the show in an amateur MMA bout against Tom Graesser, and Ali Walsh did not waste any time showing off his boxing pedigree.

Almost immediately in the fight, Ali Walsh got his hands going, tagging Graesser repeatedly and putting him on the defensive. Ali Walsh stayed on his retreating opponent with combinations, ultimately landing a sharp right hand that dropped Graesser and caused referee Keith Peterson to intervene.

Checkout the video of the vicious knockout below.

Biaggio Ali Walsh stops Tom Graesser in Round 1 to kick off #PFLWorldChampionship!



The win was Ali Walsh’s second in amateur competition, and afterwards the former UNLV running back talked about the pressure that comes from his famous ancestor, saying that he handles the pressure well and that he isn’t in a rush to turn pro, wanting to get more experience before making the jump.