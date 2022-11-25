Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann set to headline Feb. 25 UFC event

Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC card scheduled for Feb. 25.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday. MMA Junkie initially reported the news.

The fighters both have numbers next to their names in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with Krylov at No. 11 and Spann at No. 12.

Krylov is currently riding back-to-back wins in his past two fights including a unanimous decision over one-time title challenger Volkan Oezdemir in his most recent outing at UFC 280 in October. Overall, Krylov has gone 3-2 in his past five fights including additional wins over Alexander Gustafsson and Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Spann seeks to build on the momentum he earned after a stunning first-round knockout over Dominick Reyes at UFC 281. It was Spann’s third win in his past four fights with all three victories coming by way of knockout or submission.

Now Spann looks to continue his climb up the ranks against an all-action fighter in Krylov with the light heavyweights set to headline the card in February.

At this time, there’s no word where the Feb. 25 event will take place.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.