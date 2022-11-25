PFL World Championship 2022 live blog: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

This is the PFL World Championship 2022 live blog for Kayla Harrison vs, Larissa Pacheco, the main event for the women’s lightweight championship on Friday in New York City.

The two 155-pound finalists have met twice before in 2019, with Harrison winning both of those bouts via unanimous decision on her road to a season title and a $1 million prize.

Harrison has won all 15 of her pro bouts, including three victories during her 2022 season — a decision win against Marina Mokhnatkina at PFL 3, and a pair of first-round finishes of Kaitlin Young and Martina Jindrova — to earn her spot in the finals. While the No. 9 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings says she has two fights remaining on her current PFL contract after Friday’s bout, Harrison has said this will be her final bout under the usual PFL season format.

Since losing to Harrison in the 2019 championship finale, Pacheco has finishes all five of her opponents, including knockouts of Zamzagul Fayzallanova, Genah Fabian, and Olena Kolesnyk in 2022 to earn a third crack at Harrison and a season championship.

Check out the PFL World Championship 2022 live blog below.