PFL World Championship 2022 Results

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco
Cooper Neil, PFL

MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 results for the Harrison vs. Pacheco fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Hulu Theater in New York City.

In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will square off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million.

Harrison has defeated Pachecho via unanimous decision in the two previous meetings.

There will also be five other title fights on the main card.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco - women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins - featherweight championship

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel - heavyweight championship

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd

Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier - lightweight championship

Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy - welterweight championship

Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson - light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes

Jeremy Stephens vs. Natan Schulte

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser

