MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 results for the Harrison vs. Pacheco fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Hulu Theater in New York City.

In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will square off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million.

Harrison has defeated Pachecho via unanimous decision in the two previous meetings.

There will also be five other title fights on the main card.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco - women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins - featherweight championship

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel - heavyweight championship

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd

Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier - lightweight championship

Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy - welterweight championship

Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson - light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes

Jeremy Stephens vs. Natan Schulte

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser