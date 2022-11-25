MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 results for the Harrison vs. Pacheco fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Hulu Theater in New York City.
In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will square off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million.
Harrison has defeated Pachecho via unanimous decision in the two previous meetings.
There will also be five other title fights on the main card.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 8 p.m. ET)
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco - women’s lightweight championship
Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins - featherweight championship
Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel - heavyweight championship
Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd
Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier - lightweight championship
Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy - welterweight championship
Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson - light heavyweight championship
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes
Jeremy Stephens vs. Natan Schulte
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes
Loading comments...