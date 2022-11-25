Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey.

The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres.

See their Instagram announcements here:

“We have an extra turkey in the oven this year,” Pennington wrote, with their announcement coinciding with this year’s Thanksgiving celebration.

Pennington has an upcoming fight on the docket as she is scheduled to fight Ketlen Vieira at a UFC APEX event on Jan. 14. She has won four straight fights to stay in the thick of the bantamweight title hunt. “Rocky” previously challenged Amanda Nunes for the belt at UFC 224, losing by fifth-round TKO.

Torres has been a mainstay in the top 10 of the UFC strawweight rankings since debuting with the promotion in 2014. In her most recent outing at UFC 273, she lost a split decision to Mackenzie Dern, which stopped a three-fight win streak.

Pennington is currently No. 6 at 135 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Torres is No. 10 at 115 pounds.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.