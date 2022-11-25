UFC Vegas 66 poster revealed featuring headliners Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland

A pivotal middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland will close out 2022 for the UFC.

UFC Vegas 66 takes place Dec. 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and serves as the promotion’s final event of the year. Earlier this week, the UFC released the poster for the event promoting the headlining bout between Cannonier and Strickland, currently No. 5 and No. 11, respectively, in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

[ #UFCVegas66 | December 17th | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/DTbYDxwooq — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2022

Both Cannonier and Strickland look to get back on track after suffering losses at July’s UFC 276 event. Cannonier was on the wrong end of a dominant unanimous decision against then-champion Israel Adesanya in the main event, while Strickland was viciously knocked out by Alex Pereira, who went on to defeat Adesanya earlier this month to become the new 185-pound champion.

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Albert Duraev vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Michael Morales vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Manel Kape vs. David Dvorak

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Rafa Garcia vs. Maheshate