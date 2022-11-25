UFC Vegas 66 poster revealed featuring headliners Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland

A pivotal middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland will close out 2022 for the UFC.
UFC Vegas 66 takes place Dec. 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and serves as the promotion’s final event of the year. Earlier this week, the UFC released the poster for the event promoting the headlining bout between Cannonier and Strickland, currently No. 5 and No. 11, respectively, in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.
Ready to close out 2022 with Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland
#UFCVegas66 | December 17th | LIVE on @ESPNPlus
Both Cannonier and Strickland look to get back on track after suffering losses at July’s UFC 276 event. Cannonier was on the wrong end of a dominant unanimous decision against then-champion Israel Adesanya in the main event, while Strickland was viciously knocked out by Alex Pereira, who went on to defeat Adesanya earlier this month to become the new 185-pound champion.
See the updated UFC Vegas 66 fight card below.
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
Albert Duraev vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Michael Morales vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Rafa Garcia vs. Maheshate
