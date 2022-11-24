Conor McGregor takes shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov, ‘f****** tick’ Joe Rogan in UFC 229 diatribe

Conor McGregor still has UFC 229 on his mind as he had some things to get off his chest in regards to one of the biggest fights in UFC history with rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The event took place in October 2018 and served as McGregor’s first fight inside the octagon since his crossover boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. The build was a personal one to say the least, the result was Nurmagomedov stopping McGregor via submission in Round 4, and the aftermath was ugly as Nurmagomedov left the cage in an attempt to fight McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis, while Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov attacked McGregor in the octagon.

A little over four years later, McGregor took to Twitter to recount some memories — first, bringing up a vicious knee landed while on the ground with Nurmagomedov.

This is a springbok, I’m just after makin’ them. Springboks are made now ye. pic.twitter.com/cu1gnX3Trl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“The Notorious” then turned his attention to color commentator Joe Rogan, who reacted to the knee strike and called it “illegal.”

That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never. pic.twitter.com/8cMxJKKQcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent,” McGregor sarcastically said. “Shut up, Joe, you little fool, you. What are you talking about, smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his f****** eye socket, yeah? S***, ‘that’s a knee to a grounded opponent,’ call the cops, f****** tick, you.”

For good measure, the former two-division champion turned his attention to his longtime foe Nurmagomedov.

The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there. and a rat knawing. pic.twitter.com/23Mt0b3sDp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a severe leg injury in his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. As far as when he’ll return to action, the 34-year-old stated he’ll be getting back in the USADA testing pool in early 2023.

“I am clear for testing in February,” McGregor said. “I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight.”