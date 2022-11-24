PFL World Championship 2022 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 weigh-ins for Friday’s event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the main event, two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison tries for her third PFL title in a third bout against Larissa Pacheco. The fighters can weigh no more than 155 pounds for the lightweight title bout.

Watch a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins above. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Complete weigh-in results can be seen below.

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Kayla Harrison (154.4) vs. Larissa Pacheco (154.2) - women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane (144.8) vs. Bubba Jenkins (145) - featherweight championship

Ante Delija (241.8) vs. Matheus Scheffel (256.4) - heavyweight championship

Aspen Ladd (145.4) vs. Julia Budd (146)

Stevie Ray (154.6) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (154.6) - lightweight championship

Dilano Taylor (169.4) vs. Sadibou Sy (169.6) - welterweight championship

Omari Akhmedov (202.8) vs. Rob Wilkinson (204.6) - light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Marlon Moraes (146) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145.8)

Jeremy Stephens (155.8) vs. Natan Schulte (155.4)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (175.8) vs. Gleison Tibau (174.6)

Dakota Ditcheva (125.6) vs. Katherine Corogenes (124.3)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (154.8) vs. Tom Graesser (154.8)

Delan Monte (204.8) - light heavyweight alternate

Martina Jindrova (153.6) - women’s lightweight alternate

Alexander Martinez (154.6) - lightweight alternate

Renan Ferreira (259.8) - heavyweight alternate