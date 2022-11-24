No Bets Barred: Betting big on Kayla Harrison at the 2022 PFL Championships

There’s not UFC event this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some serious fight action. The PFL hosts its 2022 Championships at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and so you know the No Bets Barred boys have to get some bets down.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew discuss a successful week betting on UFC Vegas 65 before hopping into breakdowns for all SIX title fights at the PFL Championships. Conner will be in attendance, so he places wagers on almost every fight on the card, while Jed debates an All-In bet on Kayla Harrison and offers up a few live dogs he thinks are worth a play.

Tune in for Episode 26 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.