Reaction: Jiri Prochazka out of UFC 282 with injury, vacates title

A shoulder injury has taken Jiri Prochazka out of the UFC 282 main event against Glover Teixeira in a highly anticipated rematch, and because of that, Prochazka made the decision to vacate the light heavyweight championship out of respect for the division and its fighters.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to the news and Prochazka’s decision to not hold up the division during his rehabilitation period, Teixeira not fighting on the card anymore, the Dec. 10 pay-per-view card’s new main event, former titleholder Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, how the card currently shapes up without Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2, and more.

Watch the reaction to the tough news in the video above. An audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your pods.