The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time.

11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.

12:10 p.m.: One-time UFC title challenger and PFL signee Marlon Moraes joins to talk about his debut matchup against Sheymon Moraes.

12:40 p.m.: PFL featherweight finalist Brendan Loughnane talks about his matchup with Bubba Jenkins.

1:10 p.m.: Two-time champ Kayla Harrison talks about her rematch with Larissa Pacheco.

