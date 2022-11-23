Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill on tap to headline March 11 UFC event

A pivotal UFC light heavyweight matchup is set for March.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill will take place at the UFC’s event on March 11 at a location and venue yet to be announced. The matchup is slated to headline the card. MMA Island first reported the bout was in the works, but did not release a date.

Smith looks to get back in the win column after having a three-fight winning streak snapped by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277. The No. 8 ranked light heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings entered the July matchup on the heels of first-round stoppage wins over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute, and Ryan Spann.

Hill has been on an impressive run with three straight knockout wins, including a fourth-round stoppage of Thiago Santos in the main event of August’s UFC Vegas 59 event. The No. 10 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings bounced back from his lone pro loss to Paul Craig with first-round knockouts of Crute and Johnny Walker.

Damon Martin contributed to this story.