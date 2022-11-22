Derek Brunson out, Jack Hermansson now faces Roman Dolidze at UFC Orlando

An undisclosed injury has forced Derek Brunson to withdraw from UFC Orlando. In his place goes Roman Dolidze, who will face Jack Hermansson at the Dec. 3 event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the shift confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following an initial report from ESPN.com. The Dolidze vs. Hermansson fight will serve on the ESPN-televised main card from Amway Center.

UFC Orlando is headlined by a welterweight fight between two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Dolidze makes a quick turnaround after an impressive showing this past month at UFC Vegas 63, where he stopped Phil Hawes by knockout. It was his third straight win since a decision setback against Trevin Giles and improved his octagon record to 5-1.

Hermansson is four months removed from a decision over short-notice replacement Chris Curtis, which put him back in the win column after a 1-3 skid sapped his hopes of a title shot.