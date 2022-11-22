 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Derek Brunson out, Jack Hermansson now faces Roman Dolidze at UFC Orlando

By Damon Martin
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Hawes v Dolidze Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

An undisclosed injury has forced Derek Brunson to withdraw from UFC Orlando. In his place goes Roman Dolidze, who will face Jack Hermansson at the Dec. 3 event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the shift confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following an initial report from ESPN.com. The Dolidze vs. Hermansson fight will serve on the ESPN-televised main card from Amway Center.

UFC Orlando is headlined by a welterweight fight between two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Dolidze makes a quick turnaround after an impressive showing this past month at UFC Vegas 63, where he stopped Phil Hawes by knockout. It was his third straight win since a decision setback against Trevin Giles and improved his octagon record to 5-1.

Hermansson is four months removed from a decision over short-notice replacement Chris Curtis, which put him back in the win column after a 1-3 skid sapped his hopes of a title shot.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting