Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee targeted for March 25 UFC event

Standout flyweights Maycee Barber and Andrea Lee are targeted to meet at a yet-unannounced UFC event on March 25.

Multiple sources close to the situation told MMA Fighting that verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to be finalized. The event’s venue and location have yet to be confirmed.

Barber and Lee are tied at No. 14 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings for women’s flyweight.

Barber comes into the bout on the strength of a three-fight winning streak. Since a pair of setbacks against Roxanne Modafferi (that included a blown-out knee) and Alexa Grasso, the 24-year-old has surged back with wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana de la Rosa and, most recently, one-time title challenger Jessica Eye. The win over Eye took place at UFC 276 in July. Overall, Barber is 6-2 in the UFC.

Lee hopes to bounce back from a recent loss, a decision setback against Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 54 that snapped a two-fight winning streak. She is 5-4 since stepping into the octagon after a title-winning run in the LFA.

No other bouts have been confirmed for the spring fight card.