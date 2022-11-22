Cris Cyborg set to make pro boxing debut against Bellator vet Gabrielle Holloway in December

Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle on Dec. 10 for a professional boxing match with fellow Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in Omaha, Neb. The matchup was announced Tuesday.

The four-round, 154-pound match between Cyborg and Holloway will be featured in the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.

Cyborg, the current Bellator featherweight champion, was expected to make her pro boxing debut this past September in her native Curitiba, but her match with Simone da Silva was ruled an exhibition after a Brazilian boxing organization refused to oversee the match due to Silva’s medical suspension. Cyborg won the bout via unanimous decision.

The former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion hasn’t competed in MMA since her latest title defense in Bellator, defeating Arlene Blencowe after five rounds of action in April.

Holloway, 6-6 in MMA, competed twice as a professional boxer in the past, losing both by unanimous decision in 2016. Holloway was last seen in action in September 2020 being on the losing end of a decision against Cat Zingano at Bellator 245.