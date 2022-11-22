Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green added to UFC Vegas 66

An exciting lightweight battle has been added to the UFC’s final event of 2022.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that a matchup between Drew Dober and Bobby Green is set for UFC Vegas 66, which takes place Dec. 17 at the UFC APEX. ESPN’s Fightcenter was first to reveal the matchup.

After suffering back-to-back losses in 2021 — including a submission loss to now champ Islam Makhachev — Dober will look to end 2022 a perfect 3-0. The 34-year-old stopped Terrance McKinney in a wild fight at UFC Vegas 50 in March, then finished Rafael Alves with a nasty hook to the body four months later at UFC 277.

Green will make his third octagon appearance of the year and will look to bounce back from a submission loss to Makhachev in the main event of UFC Vegas 49. “King” began 2022 with a decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 in February, and was slated to meet Jim Miller at UFC 276 in July before being pulled from the bout after a positive drug test — which Green revealed a few months later on Instagram — where he was subsequently suspended for six months by USADA. Green tested positive for presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid from an out-of-competition test on May 16.

UFC Vegas 66 will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.