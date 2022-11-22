Bellator 291 moves to Feb. 25 with Logan Storley vs. Yaroslav Amosov 2 headlining

Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov’s return to the cage is set with a rematch against Logan Storley headlining Bellator 291.

The promotion on Tuesday announced the welterweight title fight, which unifies the belt after Storley captured the interim title during Amosov’s leave to defend his native Ukraine. The event has been rescheduled to Feb. 25 from its original date of Feb. 24, according to a press release.

Amosov and Storley first met at Bellator 252 in November 2020, and Amosov picked up a unanimous decision to earn a title shot. He went on to defeat champ Douglas Lima before volunteering to fight in the Ukraine war. Bellator subsequently put up an interim title, which Storley captured with a controversial decision over Michael Page.

In Bellator 291’s co-headliner, featherweights Pedro Carvalho and Jeremy Kennedy face off. Kennedy is one month removed from a win over star Aaron Pico, which came after Pico dislocated his shoulder in their meeting at Bellator 286. One-time title challenger Carvalho returns after outpointing Mads Burnell at Bellator 285.

Below is the full fight card for Bellator 291, which takes place in Dublin at 3Arena. Main card fights air on Showtime after prelims on You Tube.

Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Preliminary Card (11:30 a.m. ET on You Tube)

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo

Asael Adjoudj vs. Calum Murrie

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop