Heck of a Morning: Khamzat Chimaev challenges Alex Pereira, James Krause, more

Khamzat Chimaev plans to have a very busy several months, with his plans of wanting to fight Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight title, and then fighting Colby Covington at welterweight a few months later. But is this something that could actually happen?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Chimaev’s big hopes for these two massive fights, and how they could go. Additionally, listener topics include what we know about the James Krause situation from UFC Vegas 65, Dillon Danis being scheduled to face KSI in a boxing match in January, Hasim Rahman Jr. potentially dodging a big bullet not fighting Jake Paul earlier this year, Jon Jones, the PFL World Championship event on Friday, what fans are thankful for this year in MMA, and more.

