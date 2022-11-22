Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown offers advice to Michael Chandler; Kenny Florian talks fighter pay, Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg

In the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown and Damon Martin debate the latest topics in MMA including Khabib Nurmagomedov, the greatest lightweights of all time and Michael Chandler’s style.

Brown, who is widely considered one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, offers Chandler some advice when it comes to his style inside the octagon that has earned him a lot of bonuses and praise from UFC president Dana White but still left him with a 2-3 record in the promotion.

Does Chandler need to change his style if he wants to become a UFC champion?

Brown argues that Chandler can absolutely remain a fan favorite willing to put on bloody wars from now until the day he retires but if he wants to claim a UFC title, something might need to shift in his strategy for future fights.

Brown also discusses Nurmagomedov’s growing legacy as a coach in mixed martial arts and the resume he’s putting together since retiring from active competition.

Also this week, PFL color commentator Kenny Florian joins the show to talk about the legendary career that Jose Aldo put together and he addresses the pay problems that continue to plague the sport, particularly where the UFC is involved.

Florian will also discuss Kayla Harrison’s dominance and the chances that she’ll eventually face Cris Cyborg one day.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

