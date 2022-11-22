Morning Report: Jiri Prochazka admits constant USADA visits are ‘a little bit annoying’

Jiri Prochazka has been tested by USADA more than any other UFC fighter in 2022.

Per USADA records, the current UFC light heavyweight champion is the promotion’s doping agency’s favorite athlete by a significant margin. Prochazka has been tested a whopping 61 times this year. For comparison, the next closest fighters' samples turned in belong to middleweight contender Paulo Costa and strawweight prospect Ariane Carnelossi, clocking in at 20 each. The Brazilian tandem is the only other two out of 749 total fighters with 20 or more samples submitted. Only 33 other fighters aside from Prochazka, Costa, and Carnelossi have been tested 10 or more times.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit annoying,” Prochazka told ESPN of his constant USADA visits. “But if it’s the price to be the champion, I will pay that.

“[It’s been] more than 50 times, I don’t know. I don’t count that.”

Prochazka became champion this past June in Singapore at UFC 275, defeating Glover Teixeira in a Fight of the Year candidate. As one of many comeback title victories in the crazy year of 2022, “Denisa” pulled off a last-minute rear-naked choke to force Teixeira to tap.

Due to the nature of the bout, seeing Teixeira on his way to a successful defense had he not been stopped, Prochazka was less than satisfied with his showing. On Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, the rematch will take place, allowing Prochazka the chance to right his wrongs despite coming out on top in part one.

“I will show my best performance like every time,” Prochazka said. “But I’m just working on my mistakes from the last fight and I don’t want to repeat those mistakes from wrestling, from jiu-jitsu, and show more of my stand-up because I just showed I think about 50, 20 percent.

“I’m fighting because I want to show my best performance. It’s all about that. To be satisfied with that. About satisfaction. I want to be more satisfied with my performance, that’s all I’m about.”

Prochazka, 30, has been one of the most exciting fighters in all of MMA since his arrival in April 2012. Of his 29 career victories in 33 bouts, only once has he won via decision.

Looking to start off his reign with a sharper display against his Brazilian counterpart, the Czech Republic native aims to one day be regarded as the absolute best across all divisions.

“To be the best fighter in the world,” Prochazka said of his goals. “I will prove that I am the best pound-for-pound. That’s the goal and I will achieve that.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Denise Kielholtz (6-4) vs. Ilara Joanne (10-6); Bellator 289, Dec. 9

USADA must think Prochazka is mainlining rocket fuel or something because those numbers are outrageous.

Thanks for reading!

