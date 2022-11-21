Cain Velasquez asks court for permission to participate in pro wrestling event while out on bail

Cain Velasquez was allowed to return home for the first time in eight months after a judge granted him bail in his ongoing court case on attempted murder charges, but now he’s seeking additional permission from the court to perform at an upcoming professional wrestling card.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, who was first arrested in February before being released from custody on Nov. 9 after posting $1 million bail, made a formal request with the court on Monday, which is required as a condition of his release.

Velasquez is facing multiple charges including premeditated attempted murder stemming from an alleged car chase that culminated with several shots being fired at a car from a .40 caliber weapon. Harry Goularte, a man accused of allegedly molesting Velasquez’s son, was in the car but it was his stepfather Paul Bender who took a bullet to the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

Velasquez is asking to be allowed to perform at the upcoming Lucha Libra AAA card scheduled at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Dec. 3. The arena where the event is being held is the current home of the Arizona State wrestling team, which Velasquez represented in college as a two-time All-American.

¿Listos en Arizona para ser parte de #LuchaLibreAAA?



️ 3 de diciembre | MULLET ARENA.



️ https://t.co/7IVSm13CNT#30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/1Y9IYzo9Zv — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 20, 2022

Velasquez has performed for the AAA promotion several times after he made the move into pro wrestling following the end of his fighting career.

As part of his release on bail, Velasquez was restricted to home confinement outside of necessary medical appointments and other travel specifically allowed by the courts. Any additional travel requires court permission.

Velasquez asked the court to allow him to participate in the pro wrestling event with additional conditions suggested including GPS monitoring and potential fees paid to police for accompanying him to the event.

Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya, who was overseeing the case on Monday, ultimately punted the request to a different judge more familiar with the matter with a decision likely coming on Tuesday on whether or not Velasquez will be given permission.

As far as his actual court case goes, Velasquez is due back on Dec. 28 for his next pre-trial hearing.