Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights.

Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.

“There’s no rocket science to it,” Pimblett said. “It’s not hard. Get yourself in a calorie deficit. Why do you think I get so fat? Because I’ve got to go from eating 1,500 to 2,000 calories a day to eating 8,000 a day. That’s why the weight piles on and that’s why it comes off so easy.”

Pimblett credits friend Joel McCarthy — a.k.a. “The Macro Chef” — with keeping him properly fueled before a fight. In the video, McCarthy shows off some of Pimblett’s favorite training camp meals and says that Pimblett consumes “between 1,400 and 1,700 calories” a day.

This routine has served Pimblett well as he’s won the first three fights of his UFC career, all by finish, but his recent second-round win submission of Jordan Leavitt this past July was preceded by a difficult weight cut. However, Pimblett successfully made weight and stuck it to his critics, despite having less time than usual to prepare.

“Last camp was one of the worst camps of my life,” Pimblett said. “The day I got back from America, I had, like, seven weeks to make weight. The UFC just announced that date and I was like, I’m going to have to fight on it, aren’t I? It’s in the O2. I had seven weeks to lose, like, 20 kilos [approx. 44 pounds], and I did it.

“Where I’m at now, I’ve got, like, nine kilos [approx. 20 pounds] to lose. I’ve done more than that overnight. I’ve done 8.4 kilos overnight before, I can do nine kilos in four weeks.”

Pimblett’s vlog ends with him commenting on his close friend Molly McCann’s UFC 281 loss to Erin Blanchfield, a setback that appears to have him extra motivated to put on a show against Gordon.

“I promise you now,” Pimblett said. “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first. Watch.”