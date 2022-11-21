The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Terence Crawford, Ryan Spann, Kennedy Nzechukwu, and Vanessa Demopoulos

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: The parlay pals look back at their recent selection and GC’s bets for UFC Vegas 65.

1:30 p.m.: Terence Crawford will discuss what’s the latest on the Errol Spence Jr. fight, his career, and more.

2 p.m.: Vanessa Demopoulos will discuss her win over Maria Oliveira this past weekend and her recent three-fight win streak.

2:20 p.m.: Kennedy Nzechukwu will break down his impressive win at UFC Vegas 65 and what’s next for him.

2:40 p.m.: Ryan Spann looks back at his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.

3 p.m.: Michael Chandler will reflect on his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 and what’s next for him.

