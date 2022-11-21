Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne added to Bellator 289 fight card

A flyweight bout has been added to Bellator’s December fight card.

Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday that a matchup between one-time title challenger Denise Kielholtz and Ilara Joanne is set for at Bellator 289, which takes place Dec. 9 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The 125-pound bout will take place on the preliminary card.

After winning four fights in a row, Kielhotlz got her opportunity to fight for Bellator gold at Bellator 262 in July 2021 and dropped a controversial split decision to the then champion Juliana Velasquez. “Miss Dynamite” returned to the cage 10 months later at May’s Bellator 281 event and was submitted by Kana Watanabe.

Joanne will look to build on the momentum of her unanimous decision win over Alejandra Lara at Bellator 282 in June, which snapped a two-fight losing streak. “Arya Stark” is set to make her fifth appearance for the promotion.

Bellator 289 will be headlined by an interim bantamweight title fight between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello, which will also serve as a semifinal bout in the 135-pound grand prix.