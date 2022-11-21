On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 65

Although Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac were unable to battle it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 65, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba got the bump up, with Nzechukwu coming through with a vicious finish to cap off the card.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put on the matchmaking hats and attempt to figure out what is next for Nzechukwu following the biggest win of his career in the short notice main event of Saturday’s card at the APEX following Lewis being forced to withdraw from the card due to an illness. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Muslim Salikhov following his brutal stoppage win over Andre Fialho, along with fellow winners Waldo Cortes-Acosta, welterweight standout Jack Della Maddalena, Charles Johnson, and more.

