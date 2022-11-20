Deiveson Figueiredo claims he has a spy ‘infiltrated’ in Brandon Moreno’s team ahead of UFC 283

RIO DE JANEIRO — Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno once again had some spicy back and forth, this time while promoting UFC 283 during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 9.

Figueiredo and Moreno will unify the flyweight titles in the main event of the Jan. 21 pay-per-view show in Brazil, and “Deus da Guerra” claimed he has someone watching his opponents training ahead of their fourth clash.

“Like I said, this is Brazil, and all he does here will get to me,” Figueiredo said. “I know this man’s game, he has nothing different. It’s the same game. When you submitted me, it was luck. That won’t happen again, I’m training for you, crybaby.”

Asked what he plans on doing different this time after going 1-1-1 against the Brazilian inside the octagon over the past two years, Moreno simply laughed at Figueiredo’s claims.

“Right now he has a lot of videos on me, he has a lot of information,” Moreno, who lost a decision in their most recent bout but claimed the interim title against Kai Kara-France months later, joked. “I’m still thinking I won the fight, but I definitely made mistakes in my last combat against Deiveson. Right now we have a specific plan, and that’s it. I don’t wanna say nothing extra because he has videos and everything, he’s following me, so that’s it. That’s my gameplay, surprise him.”

Figueiredo promptly added “I’ve infiltrated someone in your team,” with Moreno smiling back at him.

“My goodness, a spy Deiveson Figueiredo,” he said. “Be careful.”

Watch the Figueiredo-Moreno face-off on Wednesday.