No Bets Barred: UFC Vegas 64, Marina Rodriguez, and the calm before the UFC 281 storm

With UFC 281 right around the corner, the UFC is back on Saturday with another Fight Night event at the APEX. The 12-bout UFC Vegas 64 is headlined by a top-10 strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos, and as always, the No Bets Barred boys are here to cover all the betting angles.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew lament Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva and their own poor performances at UFC Vegas 63. Then they get to breaking down Saturday’s card which, despite its lackluster nature, still ends up fielding nearly a dozen bets each from Conner and Jed, including multiple Flyweight Unders!

