Video: Israel Adesanya UFC 281 fight camp: ‘F**k the belt’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In his latest fight camp video before UFC 281 next week, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya offers a glimpse of his training camp and the preparations he’s taking before his clash with Alex Pereira.

