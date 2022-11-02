The MMA Hour with T.J. Dillashaw, Arnold Allen, BJ Flores and Jared Gordon

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.
2:15 p.m.: Arnold Allen stops in again to talk about his win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63.
2:40 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw addresses his UFC 280 title fight against champ Aljamain Sterling.
3:10 p.m.: Jake Paul boxing coach BJ Flores stops by to reflect on Paul’s win over Anderson Silva.
3:40 p.m.: Jared Gordon talks about his upcoming fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282.
4 p.m.: Best bets for UFC Vegas 64 and more chat.
