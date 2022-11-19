KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing bout announced for MF & DAZN X Series 004 on Jan. 14

These two want to get after it RIGHT NOW @KSI vs. @dillondanis is going to GO OFF #KSIDanis | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/KRfCwDV28a

KSI and Dillon Danis are bringing their beef to the ring.

A day after the two social media stars were caught in a heated scuffle that also involved fighter Anthony Taylor, it was announced on Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 3 broadcast that KSI and Danis are scheduled to fight on Jan. 14 at the MF & DAZN X Series 004 pay-per-view event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The announcement was made by KSI himself during an in-ring promo at Saturday’s event and Danis was immediately brought in for a face-to-face confrontation with his rival.

Watch video of the moment above.

KSI, a rapper and YouTuber, has become a prominent name in the new wave of influencer boxers. He has boxed Logan Paul twice (fighting him to a draw in an amateur bout and defeating him by split decision in a pro bout) and recently put on a show at an event in London this past August where he knocked out two opponents in one night.

Danis was a standout jiu-jitsu competitor before making the move to MMA in 2018. He went 2-0 in the Bellator cage, but has not competed since 2019, and has instead seen his name in the headlines for other reasons including various legal problems. MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with Bellator officials that Danis was given permission to sign on for this boxing match.