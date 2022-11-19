Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets.

Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.

Rahman Jr. — the son of two-time heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman — entered the contest 12-1 and was coming off of his first loss, a TKO at the hands of Kenzie Morrison that took place this past April. Recently, Rahman Jr. was tied to a bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but their August bout was cancelled when Rahman Jr. failed to make the contracted weight.

He was to fight former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on Saturday, but Belfort was forced out of the bout for undisclosed reasons and replaced by Hardy, who weighed in 94 pounds heavier than Rahman Jr.

Watch highlights from Hardy vs. Rahman Jr. here.