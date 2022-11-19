Misfit Boxing 3 video: FaZe Temperrr levels Overtflow with one-punch, 30-second knockout

FaZe Temperrr showed that he’s not just an esports athlete.

The popular gamer scored a quick knockout at Saturday’s Misfit Boxing 3 event at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, needing just 30 seconds to put Twitch celebrity Overtflow down for the count with a one-punch walloping.

Watch the fast finish above.

Temperrr — a founding member of the world famous FaZe gaming clan — wasted no time going after Overtflow once the bell rung. He confidently walked the Overtflow down before uncorking a straight left to the jaw that sent his opponent’s hands up into the air and his body crashing to the mat. A 10-count was soon administered, but Overtflow showed no signs of being able to get up to continue to fight and he was eventually counted out.

The official time of the stoppage was 0:30 of Round 1.

This was the second pro bout for FaZe Temperrr, who improved to 1-1 in his brief career.

Hasim Rahman Jr. and former NFL player and UFC fighter Greg Hardy headline the influencer boxing event. Follow live updates of the main event here.