UFC Vegas 65 post-fight show: Derrick Lewis’ late withdrawal adds to weirdest card of 2022

Prior to the main card of the UFC’s return to the APEX beginning, it was revealed that an illness to Derrick Lewis led to the cancellation of his scheduled main event with Serghei Spivac — which considering the weirdness of the lineup as a whole, it almost made sense in some ways.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon react to Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 event, the news of Lewis’ withdrawal and the light heavyweight bout between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba getting bumped up to the main event spot, Nzechukwu’s second-round finish and post-fight interview, Jack Della Maddalena’s sensational performance, Muslim Salikhov’s nasty finish of Andre Fialho, Natalia Silva’s spinning kick to the face of Tereza Bleda to kick off the card, James Krause’s absence from the corner of Miles Johns, and much more.

