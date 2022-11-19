UFC Vegas 65 bonuses: Quartet of crazy knockouts earn Performance of the Night awards

Kennedy Nzechukwu’s main event finish led a list of four knockouts that earned the winners bonus checks on Saturday.

At UFC Vegas 65, four fighters were awarded with $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses after finishing their fights in impressive fashion: Nzechukwu, Muslim Salikhov, Jack Della Maddalena, and Natalia Silva.

There was no Fight of the Night bonus awarded.

Nzechukwu helped to salvage a card that lost its scheduled Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac main event at the last minute, coming back from a slow first round to batter Ion Cutelaba en route to a second-round stoppage in the replacement headliner.

Salikhov and Silva both added to their finishing tallies with spinning kick knockouts of opponents Andre Fialho and Tereza Bleda, respectively. Like Nzechukwu, Salikhov overcame some hairy moments to battle back for the win, while Silva found a late finish with a kick to the face against the debuting Bleda.

In what was originally scheduled to be the main card opener, Della Maddalena scored his third first-round knockout in as many UFC appearances as he made short work of veteran welterweight Danny Roberts.