Watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 65, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba took place Nov. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight contenders’ bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, but that bout was cancelled due to Lewis having to go to the hospital earlier Saturday and later not being medically cleared to compete.

Instead, Nzechukwu (11-3) and Cutelaba (16-9-1, 1 NC) fought in the evening’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

Gloves touched & away we go! pic.twitter.com/28x2RGBFkE — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2022