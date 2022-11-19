UFC Vegas 65 video: Jack Della Maddalena demolishes Danny Roberts with brutal first-round knockout

Jack Della Maddalena continued his reign of terror since joining the UFC roster by delivering another brutal knockout on Saturday.

The Australian welterweight, who joined the promotion by way of Dana White’s Contender Series, made short work of Danny Roberts with a blistering series of punches to score his third straight first-round knockout in the octagon at UFC Vegas 65.

The official stoppage came at 3:24 in the opening round after Della Maddalena cracked Roberts with a left hook and then just opened up with a barrage of shots until his opponent crumbled to the canvas in a heap.

With the win, Della Maddalena is looking to book his next fight much closer to home.

“Every challenge is different,” Della Maddalena said afterwards. “I’m ready to go home to Australia and get another fight in — in Perth. Honestly [I’ll fight] anyone. The first person they give me, I’ll say yes and be on my merry way.”

Even before he got the finish, Della Maddalena was teeing off on Roberts as he came out aggressively and stared hunting for the knockout from the first exchange.

While Roberts did his best to hang tough, Della Maddalena was feasting on the openings with devastating power unleashed to the body and head. Della Maddalena used all of his weapons as well including a knee strike that nearly ended Roberts’ night.

The final sequence saw Della Maddalena just march forward before landing the punch that set up the finishing sequence as Roberts just couldn’t withstand the power on display from the Aussie.

It remains to be seen who the UFC will give him next but Della Maddalena appears ready for top 15 ranked competition, although getting the chance to fight in his native Australia probably matters more to him than anything else right now.