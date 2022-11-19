‘The comeback kid’: Fighters react to Kennedy Nzechukwu’s big knockout in makeshift UFC Vegas 65 main event

Kennedy Nzechukwu wasn’t supposed to be in the UFC Vegas 65 main event and for a round it looked like he might not deliver a headlining performance.

But the hard-hitting light heavyweight authored an impressive comeback in the second round, bludgeoning Ion Cutelaba with powerful strikes to score a stoppage 62 seconds into the frame. That’s two straight wins now for Nzechukwu, who boosted his UFC record to 5-3.

Nzechukwu and Cutelaba didn’t even know that they were going to be closing the show at UFC APEX in Las Vegas until shortly before the main card began as it was announced on the broadcast that the originally scheduled headliner between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled after Lewis had to go to the hospital and was later not cleared to compete.

That left Saturday’s event with just 11 fights and a shortage of star power, but the main card still managed to deliver competitive contests and exciting finishes.

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba

Wooow the comeback kid — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 19, 2022

Wow What a come back by Nzechukwu #UFCVegas63 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 19, 2022

Damn that guy woke up! And I say “that guy” because I don’t want to type his last name #UFCVegas65 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) November 19, 2022

Nzechukwu gave us a beautiful finish for the last minute main event what a dog — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 19, 2022

Proud of you my brother. You’re a champ https://t.co/1937ajdDQp — Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) November 19, 2022

Exciting round and a bit by Cutelaba and Nzechukwu as we knew it would be but damn. Great timing on that knee. Violent ending. Good win by Nzechukwu. #UFCVegas63 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) November 19, 2022

NZECHUKWU is awesome. Great finish. Really loved his post fight speech. #Humble @ufc — David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) November 19, 2022

My 85-year-old abuela was hyped watching that finishing sequence.. But got upset when she found out Derrick Lewis fight got pulled lol — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 19, 2022

What a chin on Sherman tho #UFCVegas65 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 19, 2022

Sherman shows heart after taking all that punishment.#UFCVegas65 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) November 19, 2022

What if he’s “unintentionally “ playing the finger on the mat game ? Ya know just like unintentional eye pokes up for referee discretion of if he thinks it was on purpose or not — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) November 19, 2022

Acosta jab is money super sharp — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 19, 2022

Wow that’s a lot of spins pic.twitter.com/jW1sbyisuX — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 19, 2022

Clinical finishing!! — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) November 19, 2022

Salikhov left hook is crisp tonight — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) November 19, 2022

It feels like Fialho has fought 37 times this year and Im here for that kind of action — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 19, 2022

Broooo Della is a class act! #UFCVegas63 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 19, 2022

Mr JDM is VIOLENT! #UFCVegas65 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 19, 2022

Clean by JDM get him on Perth. #UFCVegas63 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) November 19, 2022

Jack Della Madalena is so slick! Fun to watch @ufc — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 19, 2022

This is the longest fight in ufc history — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 19, 2022

Dog fight for sure. #UFCVegas65 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 19, 2022

Zhalgas got it back in blood! #UFCVegas65 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) November 19, 2022