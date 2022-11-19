 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The comeback kid’: Fighters react to Kennedy Nzechukwu’s big knockout in makeshift UFC Vegas 65 main event

By Alexander K. Lee
Kennedy Nzechukwu wasn’t supposed to be in the UFC Vegas 65 main event and for a round it looked like he might not deliver a headlining performance.

But the hard-hitting light heavyweight authored an impressive comeback in the second round, bludgeoning Ion Cutelaba with powerful strikes to score a stoppage 62 seconds into the frame. That’s two straight wins now for Nzechukwu, who boosted his UFC record to 5-3.

Nzechukwu and Cutelaba didn’t even know that they were going to be closing the show at UFC APEX in Las Vegas until shortly before the main card began as it was announced on the broadcast that the originally scheduled headliner between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled after Lewis had to go to the hospital and was later not cleared to compete.

That left Saturday’s event with just 11 fights and a shortage of star power, but the main card still managed to deliver competitive contests and exciting finishes.

See what fighters had to say about Nzechukwu’s big win and the rest of UFC Vegas 65 below.

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Chase Sherman

Muslim Salikhov def. Andre Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena def. Danny Roberts

Charles Johnson def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

