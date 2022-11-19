 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 65 video: Natalia Silva finishes Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick to the face

By Mike Heck
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Silva v Bleda Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Natalia Silva literally kicked off UFC Vegas 65 with a vicious finish.

Silva took on Tereza Bleda in the opening bout of Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX. After a tough first round, Silva was able to bounce back in the second, using a large striking advantage to seemingly even things up. About a minute into Round 3, Bleda shot for another takedown, but ran into a nasty spinning back kick right to the chin which led to the fight being stopped at the 1:27 mark.

Check out video of the incredible kick below.

Silva has now won eight straight bouts, including a 2-0 start to her octagon tenure. In her first UFC appearance, the 25-year-old impressed with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius. Silva has finished five opponents during her current winning streak.

Bleda, who was making her UFC debut, suffered the first loss of her career.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting