UFC Vegas 65 live blog: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba

This is the UFC Vegas 65 live blog for Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba, the light heavyweight main event Saturday in Las Vegas.

In a sport as volatile as MMA, UFC Vegas 65 proved to be a special occasion, as during preliminary card, the UFC announced that the planned main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac had been cancelled due to a Lewis illness, just hours before the two heavyweights were set to make the walk.

In their stead, the co-main event between Nzechukwu and Cutelaba now steps into the headlining position on the card, though it remains three rounds, instead of the traditional five. Nzechukwu enters the contest on the back of a first-round knockout of Karl Roberson in July, while Cutelaba comes in having lost two in a row, to top light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Johnny Walker. Both men will look to pick up pivotal wins in their first main events.

