Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac cancelled as UFC Vegas 65 loses main event

The Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac main event at UFC Vegas 65 has been cancelled just hours before the fight was set to take place.

On Saturday’s broadcast, it was announced that Lewis suffered an illness that forced him to go to the hospital and he was not cleared to compete Saturday against Spivac.

It’s devastating news to the card, which was already underway when Lewis needed medical attention that ultimately led to his removal from the main event.

With Lewis vs. Spivac cancelled, the main card will move forward with five total fights with light heavyweights Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu now sitting in the headline spot. That bout remains a three-round affair.

It’s an unfortunate end to fight week for Lewis, who was looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back knockout losses in his most recent appearances. He fell to Tai Tuivasa in a barnburner back in February and then lasted just 55 seconds in a fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 this past July.

As for Spivac, he’ll miss out on the biggest fight of his career after picking up wins in his past two fights with a 5-1 record overall in his past six appearances.

The five-fight main card at UFC Vegas 65 kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.