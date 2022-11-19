Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis’ ‘staged run in’ with KSI, getting his ‘ass whooped’ by Anthony Taylor

Jake Paul wasn’t impressed with Dillon Danis’ actions Friday afternoon.

During Friday’s weigh-ins for the Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 3 event in Austin, Texas, Danis got face-to-face with KSI and a shoving match took place, and then was quickly separated. Shortly thereafter, video emerged of Anthony Taylor — who like Danis, has had multiple MMA fights under the Bellator banner — challenging Danis to a street fight, and then punching Danis in the face.

On Saturday, Paul took to social media to give his thoughts on Danis.

Nothing worse than a staged run in with coffee being thrown and then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 19, 2022

“Nothing worse than a staged run in with coffee being thrown and then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones,” Paul stated.

It’s the second consecutive weekend Danis has been found in the middle of controversy. Following UFC 281, Danis and Nate Diaz had words outside of Madison Square Garden before Diaz ended up slapping an acquaintance of the jiu-jitsu standout.

Danis hasn’t competed in an MMA bout in over three years and is 2-0 as a pro with a pair of submissions under the Bellator banner.