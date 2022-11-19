ONE 163 videos, results: Shinya Aoki, Yushin Okami stopped in first

The second leg of ONE Championship’s doubleheader in Singapore did not go well for Japanese veterans Shinya Aoki and Yushin Okami at ONE 163 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Saygid Izagakhmaev took on Aoki in the final MMA fight on the card and made quick work of the grappling wizard. Cornered by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Izagakhmaev responded to every kick with perfect jabs, but it was a right hand that dropped Aoki. Izagakhmaev rushed and landed dozens of strikes to force referee to stop it.

Saygid Izagakhmaev has a short day at the office against Shinya Aoki. #ONE163 pic.twitter.com/Z1VWbAIuv9 — eaj (@SimeoneBall) November 19, 2022

Saygid Izagakhmaev shows respect for the legendary Shinya Aoki after his TKO win! #ONE163

Live on ONE YouTube

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Now 3-0 under the ONE banner in just 10 months and 22-2 overall in his professional MMA career, Izagakhmaev won a $50,000 bonus check for the finish and called out two-division champion Christian Lee in his post-fight interview.

“I know he’s a good opponent for me so that’s my next one,” Izagakhmaev said through a translator. “I’m looking forward to it. Chatri Sityodtong, make it happen. ... I need this belt right now and right here.”

On Friday night, Christian Lee came back from a brutal first round to stop Kiamrian Abbasov and won his second belt in the main event of ONE on Prime 4.

The second-to-last MMA bout of the card had Aung La N Sang battling Yushin Okami in a middleweight contest, and the former two-division champion made quick work of the veteran in under two minutes.

Okami shot for a takedown twice, and N Sang responded with a well-placed knee to the head. N Sang pounded him away until referee Herb Dean decided it was enough.

N Sang, who earned a brown belt in jiu-jitsu and paid tribute to late Anthony Johnson immediately after the victory, is now 2-1 inside the ONE cage after losing both his belts to Reinier de Ridder between 2020 and 2021.

Aung La N Sang TKOs Yushin Okami at ONE 163 pic.twitter.com/23vV0XfzJY — Will (@ChillemDafoe) November 19, 2022

Aung La N Sang dedicates his win to the late Anthony "Rumble" Johnson ❤️#ONE163

Live on ONE YouTube

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

In the early portion of the card, Woo Sung Hoon pocketed extra $50,000 in bonus for his first-round stoppage of overweight Yuya Wakamatsu, while Brazilian grappler Bianca Basilio earned the same amount following her victorious debut against Milena Kaori in a grappling match, tapping her opponent in just 42 seconds.

Multi-time BJJ World Champion Bianca Basilio debuts with a 42-SECOND submission of Milena Sakumoto!⚡#ONE163

Live on ONE YouTube

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Check the complete ONE Championship 163 results below.

MMA

Saygid Izagakhmaev def. Shinya Aoki via TKO — Round 1, 2:26

Aung La N Sang def. Yushin Okami via TKO — Round 1, 1:42

Woo Sung Hoon def. Yuya Wakamatsu via TKO — Round 1, 2:46

Kwon Won Il def. Mark Abelardo via TKO — Round 3, 3:44

Ahmed Mujtaba def. Abraao Amorim via submission (triangle choke) — Round 1, 4:32

Kirill Gorobets def. Bruno Pucci via unanimous decision

Kickboxing

Petchtanong Petchfergus def. Hiroki Akimoto via split decision

Roman Kryklia def. Iraj Azizpour via TKO — Round 2, 1:28

Ahmed Krnjic def. Bruno Chaves via unanimous decision

Muay Thai

Asahi Shinagawa def. Rui Botelho via split decision

Grappling

Bianca Basilio def. Milena Kaori via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 0:42