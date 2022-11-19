MMA Fighting has Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at Misfits Boxing 3, which takes place Saturday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The main event is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. ET on DAZN. Check out our Misfits Boxing 3 results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Hasim Rahman Jr. has posted a 12-1 career boxing record. He will try to bounce back from his first career loss against Kenzie Morrison via fifth-round TKO this past April.

Rahman was originally scheduled to face Vitor Belfort at the event, but Belfort withdrew this past week over an illness.

Greg Hardy (1-0) will step into the ring for the second time in his career after knocking out Mike Cook in the second round last month.

Hardy (7-5, 1 no-contest) ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing skid.

The former UFC fighter has a 94-pound edge on Rahman.

Check out Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy main event live blog below.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4: