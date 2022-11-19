Misfit Boxing 3 Results: Rahman vs. Hardy

MMA Fighting has Misfit Boxing 3 results, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night.

In the main event, Hasim Rahman will square off against former UFC fighter Greg Hardy in a heavyweight contest.

Rahman will take on the short-notice Hardy after former UFC champion Vitor Belfort fell ill earlier in the week. Rahman (12-1) is coming off his first career loss earlier this year on April 29 against Kenzie Morrison.

Hardy is competing in his second professional boxing fight after defeating Mike Cook via second-round KO last month. He compiled a 7-5 record (1 no-contest) as a mixed martial artist.

Check out Misfit Boxing 3 results below.

Main card (DAZN at 8 p.m. ET)

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy (live blog)

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon