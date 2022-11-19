UFC Vegas 65 preview show: Do-or-die for Derrick Lewis in heavyweight division?

Popular UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis admits he has his back against the wall ahead of his UFC Vegas 65 main event bout with Serghei Spivac, but is it a do-or-die fight for “The Black Beast” in terms of being a contender in the division?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the stakes for Lewis in Saturday’s bout and what a win would do for the career of Spivac in the contender conversation. Additionally, topics include the new calmer Ion Cutelaba at the post weigh-in faceoffs ahead of his co-main event bout with Kennedy Nzechukwu, Jack Della Maddalena’s ceiling in the welterweight division, the under the radar bouts on the card, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 65 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.