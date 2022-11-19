UFC Vegas 65 Results: Lewis vs. Spivac

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 65 results for the Lewis vs. Spivac fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 65 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Derrick Lewis will try to end his two-fight skid against Sergei Spivac in a heavyweight contest. Spivac has won four of his past five fights.
Light heavyweights Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu will compete in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 65 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba
Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)
Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
Loading comments...