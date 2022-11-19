Islambek Baktybek Uulu just won the Octagon Heavyweight title in the most violent way possible. Legal soccer kick to the jaw of Vladimir Rudak. #OCTAGON37 pic.twitter.com/J0lacg5yyF

Islambek Baktybek Uulu brought back a taste of Pride to Kazakhstan.

In the main event of Octagon 37 in Almaty, Baktybek Uulu captured a heavyweight title with a blistering — and perfectly legal — soccer kick knockout of Vladimir Rudak.

Watch the unbelievable finish above.

Baktybek Uulu started the ending sequence in Round 3 with a right hand across the chin that Rudak was unlikely to recover from regardless of any follow-up. The strike caused Rudek to stumble back and then gradually collapse into a seated position, with the emphasis on “gradually.” Before Rudak could end up in a grounded position — and thus, safe from any knees or kicks to the head — Baktybek Uulu rifled off a soccer kick up the middle that caught a defenseless Rudak clean on the jaw.

Rudak was instantly rendered unconscious by the kick and Baktybek Uulu was Octagon’s new heavyweight champion.

Baktybek Uulu (6-2) improved to 3-0 in the Kazakhstan-based promotion, with all of those wins coming by way of KO/TKO.