Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya should thank referee for ‘saving your life’ at UFC 281

Alex Pereira wasn’t happy with the things Israel Adesanya has said about the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard in their UFC 281 title fight, which went down this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Poatan” took on Instagram on Friday to respond to comments made by Adesanya on The MMA Hour earlier this week, wen the now former champion said he was “waiting for [Pereira] to gas out so I can do my work.”

“Adesanya, stop making excuses saying that the referee stopped the fight early,” Pereira wrote. “You have to thank him for saving your life. The way you were with your head down looking at the ground, I only needed one or two more hits to connect a good knee to your face so we wouldn’t know the outcome.

“As I said at that point in the video, you were a great opponent and I respect you for that. Assume the mistakes along with your team without taking away my merits.”

Adesanya said earlier this week he wants to “really enjoy myself and just chill” during Christmas and New Years Eve before booking his next fight, and Pereira wrote on his post that an immediate rematch is next — or fourth encounter, if you consider both kickboxing matches won by Pereira in the past.

“You will have one more chance,” Pereira wrote. “You’re next!”