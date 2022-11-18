Video: Rapper Twista’s bodyguard Daniel James prepares for Bellator 288 with help from D.U.S.T. Commander Dale Brown

Daniel James has tapped into many different resources it seems ahead of his Bellator 288 fight with Tyrell Fortune.

James and Fortune will compete in a heavyweight main card bout on Friday’s Bellator event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In a promotional video received by MMA Fighting, James — who is also a bodyguard — with one of his clients, rapper Twista discussing the matchup. The fast-talking wordsmith then made a phone call to viral Detroit Urban Survival Training Commander Dale Brown, who showed up to help the fighter out.

Check out a clip from the video below.

Additionally, a person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Commander Brown is expected to corner James in Friday’s bout with Fortune. Brown recently cornered UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley, who earned a decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 48 in February.

James will make his 21st pro appearance and enters the bout with three straight stoppage victories under the ACA banner.